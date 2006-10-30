Affymetrix and Wyeth extend GeneChip deal

California, USA-based Affymetrix says that fellow US firm Wyeth has signed an agreement to continue using its GeneChip microarray technology in research applications for a further three years. The firm added that the extension builds on a deal that was established by the two companies in 1994.

Under the terms of the accord, Wyeth will employ Affymetrix' technology in a wide range of its drug discovery and development programs, specifically in the identification of new drug targets and genetic markers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.