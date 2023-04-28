Sunday 24 November 2024

Epsilogen

A KCL spin-out developing immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies to treat cancer.

IgE’s natural function is to provide immunological defense against certain parasites. This functionality makes it an ideal treatment of solid tumours due to its strong potency, enhanced tumour access and long tissue half-life.

Epsilogen’s lead product candidate, MOv18 IgE, is the first therapeutic IgE antibody to enter the clinic and encouraging data from a phase I trial demonstrated MOv18 IgE to be safe and well tolerated with early signs of clinical activity also seen. The company is also developing a proprietary IGEGTM antibody platform combining elements from both IgE and IgG antibodies into novel and proprietary antibody molecules with enhanced functionality.

Investors offer Epsilogen renewed support
9 September 2024
Epsilogen appoints Ashley Nagle as CBO
1 May 2024
Epsilogen adds experienced trio to management team
26 April 2023
$41 million Novartis-led financing for Epsilogen
3 March 2022
