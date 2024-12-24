Tuesday 24 December 2024

African Health Ministers To View US Export Opportunities

6 April 1997

Health ministers from nine African nations will travel to the USA atend-April to discuss export opportunities for US pharmaceutical, medical supplies and health care equipment. The five-city tour is being billed as a "reverse trade mission," and is being sponsored by the US Trade and Development Agency and the Corporate Council on Africa (a Washington DC-based nonprofit organization that promotes stronger commercial ties between the USA and Africa).

Representatives from Algeria, Angola, Botswana, Ghana, the Ivory Coast, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe will visit the US cities Washington DC, Princeton, Philadelphia, Boston and Indianapolis. These African nations, according to TDA director Joseph Grandmaison, represent a significant, but often overlooked, exporting opportunity for American companies, with more than $5.9 billion spent each year on health care and $995 million in pharmaceutical purchases alone.

The trip is aimed at familiarizing the ministers with US products and technology, and will also offer an unprecedented chance for US companies to learn more about the African market and meet with top officials, he said.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Shionogi to acquire full ownership of joint ventures with Ping An
Biotechnology
Shionogi to acquire full ownership of joint ventures with Ping An
23 December 2024
Biotechnology
Another bump in the road for XBiotech and bermekimab
23 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves Lilly drug for obstructive sleep apnea
23 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso gains new European approval
23 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
FDA priority review for Nuvation Bio's taletrectinib
23 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Grifols’ Albutein misses primary Phase III endpoint
23 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Denmark sets price ceiling for hospital meds
23 December 2024

Company Spotlight

Australian regenerative medicine company Mesoblast (ASX: MSB) is developing biotherapeutics based on its proprietary cell-based technologies.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze