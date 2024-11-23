African Tender Awards; RCI Data

Africa Institutional Audit 1994, just published by the market research company IMS' affiliate Research Consultants International, provides comprehensive data on tender awards in Ethiopia, Ghana, Tanzania and Zimbabwe. The total value these awards was as follows:
Country Value Zimbabwe* $20.2 million Ethiopia $9.3 million Tanzania $3.9 million Ghana $0.8 million * including Zimbabwe's expanded program of immunization (ZEPI) 1993/94 vaccine purchases ($6.8 million).
The largest classes of products appearing in the awards were as follows: for Zimbabwe (Ministry of Health awards excluding ZEPI), rifampicin/rifamycin, antiparasitics and analgesics; for Ethiopia, penicillins, systemic corticosteroids and antiparasitics; for Tanzania, psycholeptics, macrolides and antiparasitics; and for Ghana, tuberculostatics, rifampicin/rifamycin and psycholeptics.
