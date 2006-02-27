Friday 22 November 2024

Africans unite against sleeping-sickness

27 February 2006

An international gathering in Angola has convened to discuss ways of improving cooperation against trypanoso-miasis (sleeping-sickness), a disease which afflicts between 100,000 and 350,000 people annually across the continent. The two day conference, held in Luanda, Angola, was attended by representatives from the African states of Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Republic of Congo, Sudan and Uganda, as well as the World Health Organization's Angola representative, Fatoumatou Diallo.

New treatments, diagnostics need

Angola's Deputy Minister of Science and Technology, Pedro Sebastiao Teta, opened the conference with a speech about the need for more research into the disease, which puts at risk over 60 million Africans. He added that the lack of organization in the education system, a shortage of qualified managers, the inadequate infrastructure and the brain drain of talent away from Africa was holding back the continent's scientific and technological progress. Specific areas of necessary improvement are "the rein-forcement of, and clinical trials, for new medicines," said Mr Teta, as well as diagnostic techniques.

