Ageism And Prescribing In the Elderly: UK Report

Patients aged over 65 are potentially the greatest beneficiaries ofappropriate, optimal drug therapy, but they also suffer much drug-related iatrogenic disease due to inappropriate treatment, according to a new study published by the Royal College of Physicians.

The over-65s make up only 18% of the UK population but receive 45% of all prescription items, 78% of which are repeats. Patients should be individually assessed for capacity to benefit from treatment, irrespective of age, the RCP stresses.

Doctors should think carefully before prescribing, says the report, adding that they should also: - take a thorough history of the patient, including medication; - have a clear plan for introducing drug therapy (usually "start low and go slow"); and, most importantly, - give clear information to the patient and check that they understand the need for the medicine and the possible side effects.