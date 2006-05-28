AGG01: novel potent antimicrobial discovered in wallaby milk

Scientists from the Victorian government's department of primary industries in Melbourne, Australia, have isolated a compound from wallaby milk with significant antimicrobial properties, reported the UK's Sunday Times.
The novel protein, AGG01, was found to be a hundred times more effective against Escherichia coli than the most potent forms of penicillin, and killed a host of other pathogens including candida and a strain of bacteria related to methicillin-resistant Streptococcus aureus.
Wallabies, which are a smaller relative of the kangaroo indiginous to Australia, utilize the agent to protect new-born wallabies from infection while they grow in their mother's pouch.
