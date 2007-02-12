AGI Derma reports promising BMTd data

New York, USA-based biopharmaceutical company AGI Dermatics says that new research, announced at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology, indicates that bicyclic monoterpene diols (BMTd) are effective in the treatment of photo-damaged skin. The firm added that the compounds mediated their beneficial effects by upregulating collagen production, while lowering the expression of collagenases.
The in vitro study saw human dermal fibroblast cells treated with a mixture of 2,3 cis exo-pinandediol and 2,3-cis/exo-camphanediol, with results demonstrating that the agents brought about a 91% increase in the synthesis of collagen, compared with untreated cells. In addition, treatment also lowered the production of collagenases, enzymes that break down collagen such as metalloproteinase-1 (MMP-1), around 30%.
Dan Yarosh, AGI Dermatics president, said: "the data suggest that BMTd compounds can play a promising role in treating the underlying causes of wrinkles."
