AGI gets FDA OK to file arverapamil

Dublin, Ireland-based AGI Therapeutics, a specialist developer of pharmaceutical products for gastrointestinal disorders, says it has had a successful pre-Investigational New Drug application meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration regarding its irritable bowel syndrome drug candidate arverapamil (AGI-003).
The firm added that the discussion, which included a review of currently-available clinical data, led to the agreement of a design for a Phase III trial AGI intends to begin in the second half of the year.
