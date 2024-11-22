Friday 22 November 2024

Agouron Begins Phase II Testing of AG 337

2 April 1995

Clinical progress reported in a Phase I trial of Agouron Pharmaceuticals' anticancer drug AG 337 has stimulated the company to enter the compound into Phase II testing in the USA.

AG 337 is a non-classical antifolate inhibitor of thymidylate synthase, the terminal enzyme involved in the de novo synthesis of thymidylate in the body, which is important for DNA synthesis. The results of a Phase I study of AG 337, which involved a five-day continuous infusion of the drug given every three weeks to 19 patients with advanced-stage solid tumors, were presented at the American Association for Cancer Research meeting last month.

The starting dose in this Phase I trial was 120mg/m2/day, while the maximum tolerated dose was 1,130mg/m2/day. There was one partial response among the 19 patients, in a colorectal cancer patient who had received prior treatment with 5-fluorouracil. Hematological and gastrointestinal toxicities were most significant, although mucositis was also a problem. Nausea and vomiting was moderate during the infusion period.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze