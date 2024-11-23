Agouron Reports On Cancer Drug Progress At AACR

Agouron has presented new data on three of its anticancer drugs at the American Association for Cancer Research meeting in La Jolla, California, including updated Phase II results with its thymidylate synthase inhibitor Thymitaq (AG337).

Agouron's vice president for clinical affairs, Neil Clendennin, presented data from Phase II trials of Thymitaq in patients with head/neck, prostate, pancreatic, liver, colon and non-small cell lung cancer. He noted that stabilized disease or tumor reductions of less than 50% were observed in some patients in each disease group, but the best results were obtained in the head/neck and liver cancer groups.

Of 19 evaluable patients with head/neck cancer, two experienced partial responses to Thymitaq (greater than 50% reduction in tumor volume), and two patients had complete (100%) responses. Of 18 patients with hepatocellular carcinoma, two had partial responses, while two others had tumor reductions sufficient to permit surgical removal of previously inoperable tumors.