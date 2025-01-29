Agouron trials cold treatment

Agouron has begun human clinical trials of AG7088, a synthetic compounddesigned to inhibit human rhinovirus 3C protease, which is frequently associated with symptoms of the common cold. The company tested AG7088 against 48 of the more than 100 known human rhinoviruses and found the drug effective against all of them, according to company vice president Donna Nichols.

The drug works in a manner similar to protease inhibitors used against HIV, according to Ms Nichols. Since rhinoviruses are simpler than HIV, the company feels a single drug can defeat them. The rhinoviruses replicate right inside the nose, so the drug is given in a spray, it was added.

Phase I clinical studies will be carried out in England. Since only humans and chimpanzees get colds, AG7088 is going almost directly into human clinical trials. In animal safety trials, no significant toxic side effects were seen.