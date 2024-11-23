Agreement Reached In Spain On Industry Payback

On August 1, the Spanish Health Ministry and the Spanish pharmaceutical industry association, Farmaindustria, finally reached agreement on contributions which will have to be paid back by the drug industry based on the growth rate of drug consumption for the next two years.
The final draft of the agreement, dated August 1, shows that the contributions agreed are those put forward in proposals by Farmaindustria (Marketletter August 5). The first period agreed runs from July 1, 1996 to June 30, 1997, with contributions between 0% and 56.73% for growth between 0% and over 6.6%. The agreement says that if growth were to exceed 10% the pharmaceutical industry would contribute:
- 10%-11%, a discount of 0.35% of consumption; and
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze