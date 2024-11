A Finnish immunotherapy company that is developing (neo)antigen-coated oncolytic viruses as anti-cancer therapeutic vaccines.

The Valo Tx platform, PeptiCRAd (Peptide-coated conditionally replicating adenovirus), was developed out of the laboratory of Vincenzo Cerullo at the University of Helsinki.

It turns oncolytic adenoviruses into targeted tissue specific cancer vaccines without the need to generate and manufacture multiple genetically-modified viruses.

The company is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland and has offices in Oxford, UK.