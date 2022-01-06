Valo acquires tech that capitalizes on immunity acquired via childhood vaccination to empower cancer treatment

Finland-based Valo Therapeutics, the developer of immunotherapy platforms for cancer and infectious diseases, has announced the acquisition of intellectual property (IP) rights from the University of Helsinki.

The IP is for the proprietary technology which utilizes pre-existing immunity (PEI) against pathogens to enhance the therapeutic efficacy of ValoTx´s lead platform, PeptiCRAd.

"Opens up possibilities to successfully treat even more challenging, less immuno-responsive tumor types"This approach takes advantage of existing acquired immunity that is generated, for example, through vaccination against pathogens, by including pathogen specific peptides into the company’s PeptiCRAd platform.