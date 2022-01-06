Valo acquires tech that capitalizes on immunity acquired via childhood vaccination to empower cancer treatment

Finland-based Valo Therapeutics, the developer of immunotherapy platforms for cancer and infectious diseases, has announced the acquisition of intellectual property (IP) rights from the University of Helsinki.
The IP is for the proprietary technology which utilizes pre-existing immunity (PEI) against pathogens to enhance the therapeutic efficacy of ValoTx´s lead platform, PeptiCRAd.
"Opens up possibilities to successfully treat even more challenging, less immuno-responsive tumor types"This approach takes advantage of existing acquired immunity that is generated, for example, through vaccination against pathogens, by including pathogen specific peptides into the company’s PeptiCRAd platform.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze