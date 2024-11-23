AHP To Sell Surgical Unit For $1.77 Billion

American Home Products has announced that it is to sell Sherwood-Davis &Geck, its medical and surgical manufacturing devices division, to Tyco International for $1.77 billion, subject to regulatory approval.
Sherwood manufactures devices including needles and syringes and other specialized disposable medical products. Approximately 50% of its $1 billion annual sales come from outside the USA.
Deal Fits AHP Strategy John Stafford, AHP's chief executive, claimed that the sale of the company in an all-cash deal, "coupled with the pending divestiture of Storz Instrument Company, reflects AHP's strategic focus on the pharmaceutical, consumer health care, animal health and agricultural products businesses."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze