AHP To Sell Surgical Unit For $1.77 Billion

American Home Products has announced that it is to sell Sherwood-Davis &Geck, its medical and surgical manufacturing devices division, to Tyco International for $1.77 billion, subject to regulatory approval.

Sherwood manufactures devices including needles and syringes and other specialized disposable medical products. Approximately 50% of its $1 billion annual sales come from outside the USA.

Deal Fits AHP Strategy John Stafford, AHP's chief executive, claimed that the sale of the company in an all-cash deal, "coupled with the pending divestiture of Storz Instrument Company, reflects AHP's strategic focus on the pharmaceutical, consumer health care, animal health and agricultural products businesses."