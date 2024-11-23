AHT Moves Forward With Mifepristone

Advanced Health Technology, the Washington-based US start-up company given exclusive rights by the Population Council earlier this year to the controversial abortion pill mifepristone developed by Roussel Uclaf (Marketletter April 22), has been raising venture capital in anticipation of its product being approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA will hold hearings on mefipristone on July 19, according to Business Week, and there are predictions that the drug will be approved by the end of the year. The price of the product has not been announced yet, but estimates put it around $50. Potentially, 650,000 women could use the product in the USA, creating a $32 million market.
