AIDS: French Charges To Be Dropped?

In France, the chief prosecutor has recommended that charges be droppedagainst former Prime Minister Laurent Fabius and two other officials, in proceedings relating to the provision of HIV-contaminated blood to hemophiliacs during the mid-1980s. He says that there is insufficient evidence to continue with these actions.

Four health officials have already been convicted, with two of them receiving prison sentences, over the provision of contaminated blood to approximately 1,300 hemophiliacs in France. So far, more than 500 of them have died.