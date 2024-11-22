AIDS VACCINE COVER-UP ALLEGED

The ongoing controversy about the US Army's AIDS vaccine trial took a new turn last week, when a senior statistician involved in the program resigned. Bill McCarthy, director of Biostatistics at the Army-sponsored Jackson Foundation, alleged that the Army had "covered-up" information relating to the release of early data on MicroGeneSys' gp160-based VaxSyn candidate.
Much of the controversy centers around Bob Redfield, who first presented the results of an efficacy study of VaxSyn at the AIDS conference in Amsterdam last year. It was on the strength of this data that the Army selected the MicroGeneSys vaccine for inclusion in its study. Dr McCarthy has been at odds with Dr Redfield for some time, and has alleged that the data presented at Amsterdam did not reflect the actual results of the Phase I gp160 trial (Marketletter November 22, 1992). As a result of an investigation by the National Institutes of Health, funding was transferred to the NIH and a new protocol involving several different vaccine candidates was proposed. Earlier this year, however, the responsibility and funding for the trial reverted to the Department of Defense.
After his resignation, Dr McCarthy said that the enquiry set up by the Army to investigate the matter, which exonerated Dr Redfield of scientific misconduct, was a "whitewash" which failed to address the issue appropriately. The Jackson Foundation management has turned a blind eye to the situation because of its reliance on Army funding, he adds.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze