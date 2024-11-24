Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Aizen Therapeutics

An AI-driven biotech company developing Mirror Peptides, a novel class of biologic medicines.

Aizen emerged from stealth in November 2024, with early-stage programs powered by its novel drug discovery platform, DaX. The platform, developed by Caltech Professor David Van Valen, MD, PhD and Aizen's research team, represents a first-in-class, computational protein design model for Mirror Peptides.

Aizen secured $13M in financing from leading venture capital investors including Wilson Hill, Madrona, and Cercano towards these objectives.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Aizen Therapeutics News

Aizen hopes AI will help make mirror peptides a reality
21 November 2024
More Aizen Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze