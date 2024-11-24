Aizen Therapeutics

An AI-driven biotech company developing Mirror Peptides, a novel class of biologic medicines.

Aizen emerged from stealth in November 2024, with early-stage programs powered by its novel drug discovery platform, DaX. The platform, developed by Caltech Professor David Van Valen, MD, PhD and Aizen's research team, represents a first-in-class, computational protein design model for Mirror Peptides.

Aizen secured $13M in financing from leading venture capital investors including Wilson Hill, Madrona, and Cercano towards these objectives.