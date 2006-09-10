Akorn and GeneraMedix in supply deal

Specialty pharmaceutical firm Akorn says that it has signed a commercial manufacturing supply agreement with fellow USA-based GeneraMedix, a privately-held company that develops, markets and sells generic injectable pharmaceutical products. Under the terms of the deal, Akorn will manufacture injectable products in finished dosage form for GeneraMedix, which will market them under its own label. The accord includes products currently available from Akorn, as well as select injectable products from its internal product development pipeline.
Arthur Przybyl, chief executive of Akorn, stated: "this partnership will allow us to expand our existing market share and increase our contract sales revenues. We believe that GeneraMedix and their executive management team have the experience and infrastructure to successfully market these generic products to the hospital and specialty pharmaceutical markets."
