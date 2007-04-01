Akorn and MBL in vacc distribution accord

Illinois, USA-based Akorn has signed an exclusive agreement with vaccine manufacturer Massachusetts Biologic Laboratories, under which it will distribute the latter's combined tetanus and diphtheria vaccine. MBL is a Food and Drug Administration-approved producer of vaccines.
Under the terms of the deal, which will run for a period of three years beginning September 1, MBL will provide the product free of charge to residents of Massachusetts. Akorn said that it expects to achieve gross revenues in excess of $150.0 million, with margins typical for a vaccine distributor.
Akorn will initially distribute a multi-dose vial of the product, but will introduce the single-dose, preservative-free formulation early next year. The accord also grants Akorn exclusive rights to market and sell the drug in Puerto Rico.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze