Akorn and MBL in vacc distribution accord

Illinois, USA-based Akorn has signed an exclusive agreement with vaccine manufacturer Massachusetts Biologic Laboratories, under which it will distribute the latter's combined tetanus and diphtheria vaccine. MBL is a Food and Drug Administration-approved producer of vaccines.

Under the terms of the deal, which will run for a period of three years beginning September 1, MBL will provide the product free of charge to residents of Massachusetts. Akorn said that it expects to achieve gross revenues in excess of $150.0 million, with margins typical for a vaccine distributor.

Akorn will initially distribute a multi-dose vial of the product, but will introduce the single-dose, preservative-free formulation early next year. The accord also grants Akorn exclusive rights to market and sell the drug in Puerto Rico.