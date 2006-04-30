Akorn and Natco in API supply sharing deal

US firm Akorn says that it has signed an active pharmaceutical ingredients supply and margin sharing agreement with Natco Pharma, located in Hyderabad, India, to commercialize two Abbreviated New Drug Application-injectable drug products.

The two ANDA drug products will focus on the anti-emetic and cancer related markets, and have a combined current market size of around $875.0 million. Under the deal, Natco will be responsible for the supply of APIs for both products, while Akorn will be responsible for the manufacturing, regulatory submissions, marketing and distribution in the hospital, clinic, and home health care markets in the USA and Canada.