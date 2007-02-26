Akzo Nobel confirms Organon IPO intent

Dutch group Akzo Nobel has confirmed that it plans to arrange an Initial Public Offering for its Organon BioSciences human health care business in the coming weeks. There has been speculation that the firm would sell this business outright, but that is apparently not to be the case (Marketletters passim). Akzo says it intends to sell around 20%-30% of Organon BioSciences' shares on the Euronext in Amsterdam and, following the IPO, it will separate the pharmaceutical business fully within two or three years.
Commenting on the decision, Akzo' chief executive, Hans Wijers, said: "we believe that the separation and IPO of Organon BioSciences will create significant long-term value for Akzo Nobel shareholders. Management board member Toon Wilderbeek added: "Organon BioSciences is well positioned for future growth thanks largely to our continued commitment to innovative medicine in human and animal health care. We plan to continue to build our current product platform and achieve growth through our own discovery and development, but also through licensing and add-on acquisitions."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze