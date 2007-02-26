Thursday 1 May 2025

Akzo Nobel confirms Organon IPO intent

26 February 2007

Dutch group Akzo Nobel has confirmed that it plans to arrange an Initial Public Offering for its Organon BioSciences human health care business in the coming weeks. There has been speculation that the firm would sell this business outright, but that is apparently not to be the case (Marketletters passim). Akzo says it intends to sell around 20%-30% of Organon BioSciences' shares on the Euronext in Amsterdam and, following the IPO, it will separate the pharmaceutical business fully within two or three years.

Commenting on the decision, Akzo' chief executive, Hans Wijers, said: "we believe that the separation and IPO of Organon BioSciences will create significant long-term value for Akzo Nobel shareholders. Management board member Toon Wilderbeek added: "Organon BioSciences is well positioned for future growth thanks largely to our continued commitment to innovative medicine in human and animal health care. We plan to continue to build our current product platform and achieve growth through our own discovery and development, but also through licensing and add-on acquisitions."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

MHRA approval for BMS’ SC Opdivo
Biotechnology
MHRA approval for BMS’ SC Opdivo
1 May 2025
Pharmaceutical
GSK beats estimates and confirms guidance
1 May 2025
Biotechnology
Biogen tops estimates on rare disease strength, cuts full-year guidance
1 May 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK science and innovation VC funding increases to £1.1 billion in 1st-qtr
1 May 2025
Biotechnology
Xilio’s Stacey Davis recruited by Enara
1 May 2025
Biotechnology
J&J wins FDA approval for Imaavy to treat gMG
1 May 2025
Biotechnology
Dimerix sells rights to Amicus for DMX-200 in USA
1 May 2025

Company Spotlight

Abeona Therapeutics is an Ohio-based biotech firm developing novel gene and cell therapies for the treatment of individuals with rare diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze