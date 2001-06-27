Akzo Nobel fined $12 million for US price-fixing conspiracy

Akzo Nobel has pleaded guilty and agreed to pay a $12 million fine forits part in a price-fixing conspiracy in the USA. The country's Justice Department said that Akzo played a major part in a conspiracy to fix the price of monochloroacetic acid (MCAA) from September 1995 through August 1999. MCAA is used in a number of products, including pharmaceuticals, herbicides and plastic additives.

In addition, Erik Anders Brostrom, the executive responsible for Akzo's MCAA business, pleaded guilty, and will serve a three-month jail sentence in the USA and pay a $20,000 fine for his role in the conspiracy. Akzo noted that it is cooperating with the Justice Department with its investigations in other chemical industries.