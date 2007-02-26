Akzo Nobel's 2006 net income increases 20%

Dutch drug and chemicals firm Akzo Nobel says that its full-year 2006 net income rose 20% on the prior year to 1.15 billion euros ($1.5 billion), as revenues in all its business segments, grew 6% to 13.74 billion euros.

In 2006, Akzo's human health care unit, Organon, saw 8% income growth to 2.61 billion euros, driven by strong sales of its monthly contraceptive NuvaRing (etonogestrel/ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring), the contraceptive Puregon (follitropin beta injection), Implanon (3-keto-desogestrel), an implantable contraceptive product, and the neuromuscular blocking agent Esmeron/ Zemuron (rocuronium bromide). The unit, which will become a separate a entity through an imminent Initial Public Offering (see page 2), saw its earnings before interest and tax rise 34%, before incidentals, to 362.0 million euros. Sales of NuvaRing grew over 25% or more in all major markets, and more than 80% in the USA, while its best-selling biotechnology fertility product Puregon had another record year, with sales up 8%.