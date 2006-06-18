Akzo Nobel's Nobilon enters virus discovery accord with CoroNovative

Nobilon International, the vaccines unit of Arnhem, the Netherlands-based Akzo Nobel, has agreed to collaborate with the Dutch Erasmus Medical Center's spin-off, CoroNovative BV, to expand and accelerate the latter's virus discovery program. Both companies have signed a joint R&D agreement to use their proprietary technologies for discovering new viruses that cause a variety of diseases including conditions in which no infectious agents have so far been recognized. Under the terms of the deal, Nobilon will provide research funding and know-how to CoroNovative in exchange for preferential access to intellectual property outside the field of diagnostics, where CoroNovative will choose an additional strategic partner.