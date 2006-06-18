Akzo Nobel's Nobilon enters virus discovery accord with CoroNovative

Nobilon International, the vaccines unit of Arnhem, the Netherlands-based Akzo Nobel, has agreed to collaborate with the Dutch Erasmus Medical Center's spin-off, CoroNovative BV, to expand and accelerate the latter's virus discovery program. Both companies have signed a joint R&D agreement to use their proprietary technologies for discovering new viruses that cause a variety of diseases including conditions in which no infectious agents have so far been recognized. Under the terms of the deal, Nobilon will provide research funding and know-how to CoroNovative in exchange for preferential access to intellectual property outside the field of diagnostics, where CoroNovative will choose an additional strategic partner.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze