Akzo reiterates top 20 target in pharma

Akzo Nobel says it is looking to post 2001 net profit, excludingextraordinary items, of around the same level as last year, ie 950 million euros ($845.5 million), "despite facing a tougher economic climate," according to chief executive Cees van Lede. He added that the group's pharmaceuticals division, based on the "three strong pillars" of Organon, Diosynth and Intervet, should maintain double-digit growth and said that Akzo's aim is to break into the top 20 rankings of drugmakers.

Xyvion US launch delayed for two years

However, the company had some bad news to relate connected with the launch of its osteoporosis drug Xyvion (tibolone) in the USA, which will be delayed by two years because it needs additional clinical research. The drug recently received US Food and Drug Administration approval (Marketletter May 7), but Akzo says it is not satisfied with the approved labeling. Tibolone is sold in the UK as Livial and is marketed in 70 other countries.