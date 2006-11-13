Alantos licenses DPP-4 drug to Servier

Privately-held US drugmaker Alantos Pharmaceuticals has licensed its lead compound, ALS 2-0426, an orally-active, small-molecule inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase-4 exclusively to leading French independent pharmaceutical company Servier. In preclinical studies, the potential type 2 diabetes drug, currently in Phase I trials, has shown significant advantages in efficacy and safety compared with other DPP-4 inhibitors in development. Under the terms of the deal, Servier has exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the agent worldwide, except the USA, though the two companies will work together on a common joint global development plan through the end of Phase II. Alantos will receive upfront and potential milestone payments of approximately $75.0 million plus double-digit royalties, as well as funding for all development through Phase II, and then will assume the costs related to further development of the compound outside of the USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze