Albania To Increase Its Number Of Subsidized Medicines

Albania's government has announced that the number of drugs subject to subsidies from the Institute of Health Insurance is 203, but this number is to be increased, according to the Albanian Telegraphic Agency.
Medicines on the basic list of drugs in Albania are supplied to the population free of charge, while those on the main list, which number around 200, have their prices subsidized by 67%. The state reserve fund will increase to cover the rising prices of medicines in 1996.
Meanwhile, Albania's Institute of Health Insurance will cover the expenditure of the 1,714 family doctors in 1996. Also next year, doctors working in the remote communes of Tripoja, Has, Kukes, Mirdita, Mat, Gramsh, Kolonja, Tapelena and Mallakastra, will have their salaries increased to exceed those of doctors in Albanian cities.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze