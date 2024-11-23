Saturday 23 November 2024

Alendronate In Fracture Intervention

16 December 1996

The Fracture Intervention Trial, the largest randomized study to assess drug efficacy in reducing the incidence of osteoporotic fractures at all sites in post-menopausal women, has found that Merck Sharp & Dohme's bisphosphonate Fosamax (alendronate) is highly effective. Full results of the trial are published in The Lancet (December 7).

The three-year, placebo-controlled trial was conducted at 11 centers in the USA and involved 2,027 post-menopausal women with low bone mass and a history of spinal fracture. Patients initially received either 5mg of Fosamax or placebo. After two years this dose was increased to 10mg following the release of data from separate dose-ranging efficacy trials. Participants who had a dietary calcium intake of less than 1000mg per day (80% in both placebo- and Fosamax-treated groups) were also given calcium and vitamin D supplements.

Postitive Trial Results Findings showed that the incidence of hip fracture was reduced by 51%, new vertebral fracture by 47%, and wrist fracture by 48%. In addition, a 90% reduction of two or more spinal fractures, a 55% reduction in painful spinal fractures and a 34% reduction in height loss was noted in the treated group compared to placebo.

