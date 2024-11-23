Aleve, Advil Dispute Blows Up

Whitehall-Robbins Healthcare, the maker of the over-the-counter analgesic brand Advil, is filing a lawsuit against Procter & Gamble and Syntex alleging false statements made in promotional material for Aleve (naproxen), the new OTC pain reliever. The suit seeks to stop advertising and promotional material distributed since March by the joint marketers of the drug, which was approved in January.
Whitehall-Robbins is also asking for unspecified damages, according to the company, which noted that it wants to "set the record straight for the consumer," and "protect the Advil heritage of consumer trust." Procter & Gamble said that all its claims for Aleve are true and well-supported, adding that Whitehall-Robbins is trying to use the legal system to gain a competitive edge for Advil in a tough market place, where an innovative product like Aleve draws a strong response from consumers and competitors.
Among the alleged false claims are that Aleve provides longer-lasting pain relief than Advil, as well as implications that it is more effective and recommended by doctors, the company said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze