Aleve, Advil Dispute Blows Up

Whitehall-Robbins Healthcare, the maker of the over-the-counter analgesic brand Advil, is filing a lawsuit against Procter & Gamble and Syntex alleging false statements made in promotional material for Aleve (naproxen), the new OTC pain reliever. The suit seeks to stop advertising and promotional material distributed since March by the joint marketers of the drug, which was approved in January.

Whitehall-Robbins is also asking for unspecified damages, according to the company, which noted that it wants to "set the record straight for the consumer," and "protect the Advil heritage of consumer trust." Procter & Gamble said that all its claims for Aleve are true and well-supported, adding that Whitehall-Robbins is trying to use the legal system to gain a competitive edge for Advil in a tough market place, where an innovative product like Aleve draws a strong response from consumers and competitors.

Among the alleged false claims are that Aleve provides longer-lasting pain relief than Advil, as well as implications that it is more effective and recommended by doctors, the company said.