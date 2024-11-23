Alfacell's Combination Cancer Therapy

Chemotherapy failure due to multiple drug resistance may be overcome by using Alfacell's Onconase (RNase) in combination with vincristine, according to animal studies conducted by the US National Cancer Institute.

The researchers found that the combination of the two drugs had a synergistic effect on tumor kill, overcoming multiple drug resistance in a human colon cancer xenograft.

This follows in vivo studies, published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute (June 5), which showed an increased median survival rate of 22 days in drug-resistant cancerous mice treated with the Onconase/vincristine combination, compared to controls.