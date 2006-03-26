Alimera/pSivida's Ph III Medidur trial to continue

Alimera Sciences, an emerging US ophthalmic pharmaceutical firm, and Autralian bio-nanotech company pSivida say that an interim review by their independent Data Safety Monitoring Board has recommended the continuation of its Phase III clinical trial of Medidur. This injectable device, developed as a way to deliver the corticosteroid fluocinolone acetonide to the retina for up to three years as a treatment for diabetic macular edema. After reviewing the preliminary safety data from the initial US patients in the trial, the DSMB agreed that recruitement should accelerate under the current protocol.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze