Alimera/pSivida's Ph III Medidur trial to continue

Alimera Sciences, an emerging US ophthalmic pharmaceutical firm, and Autralian bio-nanotech company pSivida say that an interim review by their independent Data Safety Monitoring Board has recommended the continuation of its Phase III clinical trial of Medidur. This injectable device, developed as a way to deliver the corticosteroid fluocinolone acetonide to the retina for up to three years as a treatment for diabetic macular edema. After reviewing the preliminary safety data from the initial US patients in the trial, the DSMB agreed that recruitement should accelerate under the current protocol.