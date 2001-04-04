Alizyme has enough cash until 2002

Alizyme has posted a loss of L5.6 million ($7.9 million) for 2000, anincrease of 36.6% compared with 1999, and ended the year with L22.4 million in cash, which the company says will last "beyond the end of 2002." Chief executive Richard Palmer claimed that Alizyme "has reached a new level of maturity as a result of the progress made in 2000." He added that the outlook for the year ahead in terms of products is encouraging, given that "three of them demonstrated proof of concept in the clinic," ie treatments for irritable and inflammatory bowel syndrome and obesity.