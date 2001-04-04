Alizyme has enough cash until 2002

Alizyme has posted a loss of L5.6 million ($7.9 million) for 2000, anincrease of 36.6% compared with 1999, and ended the year with L22.4 million in cash, which the company says will last "beyond the end of 2002." Chief executive Richard Palmer claimed that Alizyme "has reached a new level of maturity as a result of the progress made in 2000." He added that the outlook for the year ahead in terms of products is encouraging, given that "three of them demonstrated proof of concept in the clinic," ie treatments for irritable and inflammatory bowel syndrome and obesity.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze