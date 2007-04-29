Alkermes and Indevus move COPD drug into Ph IIa

Massachusetts, USA-based firms Alkermes and Indevus say they have begun a Phase IIa clinical study of ALKS-27 in patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. They added that the study is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and efficacy of a single dose of the drug, and will seek to enroll a total of 24 participants.
The firms went on to say that the new trial follows on from a previously-completed Phase I study, in which the compound was well-tolerated over a wide dosage range, with no dose-limiting effects.
The companies added that they expect to publish top-line results in the second half of the year, at which point they would be actively seeking a partner to assist in commercialization of the drug.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze