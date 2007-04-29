Alkermes and Indevus move COPD drug into Ph IIa

Massachusetts, USA-based firms Alkermes and Indevus say they have begun a Phase IIa clinical study of ALKS-27 in patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. They added that the study is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and efficacy of a single dose of the drug, and will seek to enroll a total of 24 participants.

The firms went on to say that the new trial follows on from a previously-completed Phase I study, in which the compound was well-tolerated over a wide dosage range, with no dose-limiting effects.

The companies added that they expect to publish top-line results in the second half of the year, at which point they would be actively seeking a partner to assist in commercialization of the drug.