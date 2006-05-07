Alkermes/Cephalon: COMBINE study supports use of Vivitrol

US drugmakers Cephalon and Alkermes have welcomed the results of the COMBINE Study, published in the May 3 edition of the Journal of the American Medical Association, stating that it further supports the use of medication, in addition to psychosocial support, to treat alcohol dependence. The two companies are the makers of Vivitrol (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension), which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of this condition and, highlighting the value of the drug, they noted that 50% of patients treated for alcohol dependence relapse to drinking within the first few months and 75% do so within the first year.
