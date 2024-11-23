Alkermes Expands RMP-7 Testing

Alkermes has begun a new Phase I/II trial looking at the efficacy of its RMP-7-mediated carboplatin regimen in patients with metastatic brain tumors. The study will enroll 14 patients with brain tumors metastasized from the lung at two European cancer centers.
RMP-7 increases carboplatin delivery to the brain by transiently increasing the permeability of the blood-brain barrier. Alkermes is already conducting large-scale multicenter trials in the USA and Europe of RMP-7-mediated carboplatin in patients with recurrent, malignant brain tumors, but the much-larger metastasis market would significantly increase the sales potential of the approach.
