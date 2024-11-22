Alkermes Starts RMP-7 Efficacy Trials

Alkermes has started the first of three Phase II trials of its blood brain barrier permeation enhancer RMP-7, administered in combination with carboplatin, for the treatment of recurrent glioma. The first study is being conducted in the UK at up to six hospitals and will involve up to 50 patients. Endpoints are tumor response and clinical status.
The study follows the completion of preliminary analysis of two Phase I/II safety studies of RMP-7 and carboplatin and a Phase I trial showing RMP-7's effect on increasing brain tumor permeability to a pharmaceutical compound. RMP-7 is believed to act by triggering relaxation of endothelial tight junctions.
