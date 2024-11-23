Allelix BioPharma Acquires Neurosciences Firm Trophix

Canadian biopharmaceutical company Allelix has moved closer to its goalof becoming a world leader in the field of neuroscience drug development with its acquisition of the New Jersey, USA-based firm Trophix Pharmaceuticals.

Allelix will exchange 2.5 million of its common shares plus $3 million in cash for full control of Trophix, which will operate as Allelix Neuroscience. The deal is valued at $23 million. The acquisition increases neuroscience staff by 50%, bringing the total to 90. It accelerates Allelix' product development and adds three new products to the portfolio.

The most advanced of the new products is GRI-1, a brain-selective glycine transporter for treating schizophrenia and dementia. The product is expected to enter Phase I clinical testing before the end of the year.