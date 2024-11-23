Allergan Announces R&D Pipeline Developments

In 1996, US company Allergan says that it invested $118 million, or10.3% of its $1.14 billion sales for that year, in R&D. This figure does not include an investment of $31.7 million in retinoid R&D at Allergan Ligand Retinoid Therapeutics, it points out, for which Allergan has the rights to any products developed. It says that its financial investment in R&D has been on the increase since 1990 and has produced "a promising and diversified product pipeline concentrating on targeted diseases in health care areas where large, unmet needs exist." The different areas of technology were outlined at a meeting with analysts and investors in Irvine, California last month.

ALRT's Retinoids ALRT's receptor-selective retinoid Zorac (tazarotene) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate plaque psoriasis, was approved in Germany towards the end of last year, and was launched there in January this year (Marketletter January 20). Allergan is seeking approval in the rest of the European Union through the mutual recognition process.

In February, Zorac was approved in Canada for psoriasis and an additional indication, acne. Allergan received an approvable letter from the US Food and Drug Administration in December of last year for tazarotene in both indications. The drug will be sold under the brand name of Tazorac in the USA. Dossiers have also been filed in several other countries including Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.