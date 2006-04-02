Allergan completes Inamed acquisition

Allergan has completed its acquisition of fellow USA-based Inamed Corp, a transaction it began last year in a contest for the firm with Medicis (Marketletter December 19, 2005).

The $3.1 billion purchase expands Allergan's global position as a premier specialty pharmaceutical medical, creating a medical device company in high-growth markets and creates a world-leading medical esthetics franchise, which provides a broad, complementary portfolio of pharmaceutical and medical device products and offerings to physicians and patients, the firm claims.

The acquisition is expected to be neutral to Allergan's adjusted earnings per share in 2006 and accretive to adjusted EPS in 2007 and beyond.