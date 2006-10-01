Allergan launches to Juvederm products

California, USA-based Allergan, the maker of Botox Cosmetic (botulinum toxin type A), says it is launching its "next-generation" hyaluronic acid dermal filler products, Juvederm Ultra and Juvederm Plus, through an experience trial involving a group of physicians with expertise in facial aesthetics, in advance of nationwide product availability in January 2007. Allergan will begin accepting physician pre-orders for the products on November 1 via its nationwide sales force.

Robert Grant, Allergan's corporate vice president, said: "we believe the unique scientific benefits of Juvederm, along with its technologically-advanced smooth formulation will establish the brand as a leader Total Facial Rejuvenation offering."

The Juvederm experience trial is a multicenter, open-label study, designed to gain relevant information on physicians' use of the two products and evaluate the persistence of and patient satisfaction with them in daily clinical practice.