Allergan launches to Juvederm products

California, USA-based Allergan, the maker of Botox Cosmetic (botulinum toxin type A), says it is launching its "next-generation" hyaluronic acid dermal filler products, Juvederm Ultra and Juvederm Plus, through an experience trial involving a group of physicians with expertise in facial aesthetics, in advance of nationwide product availability in January 2007. Allergan will begin accepting physician pre-orders for the products on November 1 via its nationwide sales force.
Robert Grant, Allergan's corporate vice president, said: "we believe the unique scientific benefits of Juvederm, along with its technologically-advanced smooth formulation will establish the brand as a leader Total Facial Rejuvenation offering."
The Juvederm experience trial is a multicenter, open-label study, designed to gain relevant information on physicians' use of the two products and evaluate the persistence of and patient satisfaction with them in daily clinical practice.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze