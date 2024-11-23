Allergan's Alphagan Approved In UK

Allergan's Alphagan (brimonidine), for the treatment of open-angleglaucoma and ocular hypertension, is now approved in the UK. The drug is a selective alpha2 agonist which improves intraocular pressure by reducing aqueous humor production and increasing uveoscleral outflow.

This is the third approval of the product, after the USA, where it has now been launched, and Brazil. Alphagan was recently granted a further indication in the USA and Brazil, for the prevention of postoperative IOP elevations after argon laser trabeculoplasty. Allergan will now seek approval in the rest of the European Union through the mutual recognition process.