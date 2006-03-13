Allergan settles with IRS, raises 2005 EPS

US drugmaker Allergan says that, following a settlement with the Internal Revenue Service, its fourth-quarter and full-year 2005 Generally-Accepted Accounting Principles diluted earnings per share reported in its yet-to-be-filed 10-K form will increase $0.13, from the $0.90 and $2.88 reported in its February 2, 2006, earnings release, to $1.03 and $3.01, respectively.
In the fourth quarter of last year, Allergan determined that it was required to record a valuation allowance against a deferred tax asset associated with the 2001 acquisition of Allergan Specialty Therapeutics. After the end of the period, but prior to the filing of its Form 10-K for the year, Allergan held a conference with the IRS and negotiated a settlement with respect to the issue underlying the requirement to record the deferred allowance. As a result of the talks, the drugmaker determined that it is no longer required to record such an allowance against the deferred tax asset, which has the effect of increasing its reported GAAP diluted EPS $0.09.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze