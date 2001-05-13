Allergies, a growing Euro problem and cost

Nearly one in three Europeans suffers, or will suffer, from an allergy.Moreover, the social cost, in terms of health care and absenteeism, is estimated at 45 billion euros ($40.05 billion) a year, according to the European Commission's magazine RTD info. It adds that a major research effort is essential in this field, where current knowledge shows some surprising gaps.
"There are many different types of cause," explains Alain Vanvossel, a scientific officer at the Research Directorate General. "Genetic factors and immunological aspects can all play a part, as well as pollution and other environmental factors, as can lifestyle, including diet. So all these avenues must be explored if we want to make any progress in preventing allergies," he adds.
Increase in incidence of allergies
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze