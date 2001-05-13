Allergies, a growing Euro problem and cost

Nearly one in three Europeans suffers, or will suffer, from an allergy.Moreover, the social cost, in terms of health care and absenteeism, is estimated at 45 billion euros ($40.05 billion) a year, according to the European Commission's magazine RTD info. It adds that a major research effort is essential in this field, where current knowledge shows some surprising gaps.

"There are many different types of cause," explains Alain Vanvossel, a scientific officer at the Research Directorate General. "Genetic factors and immunological aspects can all play a part, as well as pollution and other environmental factors, as can lifestyle, including diet. So all these avenues must be explored if we want to make any progress in preventing allergies," he adds.

Increase in incidence of allergies