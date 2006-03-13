Friday 22 November 2024

Allergy's grass pollen vacc progresses to Ph III

13 March 2006

Allergy Therapeutics, a UK specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy vaccination, says that positive results from a Phase II dose-ranging study of its lead product candidate, the grass pollen allergy vaccine Pollinex Quattro Grass MATA (modified allergen tyrosine absorbate with monophosphoryl lipid A), support its advance into Phase III trials.

The G203 study is part of the firm's development of an ultra-short course allergy vaccine and, according to the company, demonstrates that the agent was safe and well-tolerated at all dosing regimens, increasing antibody levels compared to placebo in a dose-dependent manner.

In this double-blind study, three regimens involving four injections of the product were compared to placebo in 74 patients allergic to grass and rye pollen, at three centers in the USA. All three treatment groups had increased immunoglobulin levels over time relative to baseline levels and this immunogenicity response was most increased after treatment with the current therapeutic dose regimen of the vaccine compared to placebo.

