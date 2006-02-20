Allergy Thera commences MPL103 trial

Allergy Therapeutics, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy vaccination, says that its Phase I/II clinical trial, MPL103, has commenced.
If successful, the evaluation will show that sublingual vaccines demonstrate improved activity with the addition of MPL (Monophospheryl Lipid A), its novel Toll-like receptor 4 agonist used as an adjuvant for vaccines. The study is being carried out in Germany and is a crucial step in the development of Allergy Therapeutics' short-course sublingual vaccine product range.
The firm says that the research could pave the way for the development of new non-injected allergy vaccines with improved efficacy, shorter dosing and fewer local side effects, which could "revolutionize the treatment of allergies, since they offer patients an alternative to injections and are easy to administer."
