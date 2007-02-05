Allergy Thera opens new buildings in UK

Allergy Therapeutics has formally opened its new production facility at its Worthing, UK, site. The new building has been named The Noon Building while Allergy Therapeutics' existing building has been renamed The Freeman Building, The buildings have been named in honor of Leonard Noon and John Freeman, the generally recognized "Fathers" of immunotherapy who, while working at St Mary's Hospital in London, were the first to use allergy vaccines (published June 1911 in The Lancet). In acknowledgment of the pioneering nature of this work, the company says it will be making a research grant to St Mary's.

The Noon Building is the cornerstone of an ongoing investment by Allergy Therapeutics to provide world class manufacturing on a global basis from Worthing. It houses a state-of-the art production line for the company's Pollinex Quattro allergy vaccine which is currently supplied on a named patient basis in Europe. This product is also in clinical development in the first ever Phase III global allergy vaccine trial. The investment is in anticipation of the increased demand expected for Pollinex Quattro once approval by the Food and Drug Administration allows for the vaccine to be marketed in the USA.