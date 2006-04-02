Friday 22 November 2024

Allergy Thera reports progress in 2005

2 April 2006

UK-headquartered pharmaceuticals group Allergy Therapeutics says that it saw losses of L670,000 ($1.2 million) for the six-months ended December 31, 2005, a decline from the L2.5 million profit it made in the comparable period in 2004. The firm says that the loss was caused by increased developmental costs which grew from L665,000 in the second half of 2004 to L5.6 million in 2005.

In total during the six months, 10 clinical trials were carried out, six of which were completed, including the Canadian study of the short course allergy vaccine Pollinex Quattro, which produced positive results in March this year. Early last year, the UK group licensed the product to Canada's Allerpharma for milestone payments of up to L8.0 million and future royalties (Marketletter January 3 & 10, 2005).

Allergy Therapeutics also says it saw revenue growth from product sales in the majority of its key markets. This included a L10.0 milion contribution from its German operations, L3.0 million from sales in the rest of Europe and L39,000 from North America. The company added that it would continue to expand its sales and marketing force in the European Union, targeting Poland, Austria, the UK and the Czech and Slovak Republics as key markets for its products.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze